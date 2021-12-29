Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Golladay and the New York Giants (4-11) play the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay has reeled in 34 balls, with a team-high 499 receiving yards. He has been targeted 70 times, and is averaging 33.3 yards per game.
  • Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
  • Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Golladay's 58 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears are 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Bears, Golladay has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Golladay was targeted eight times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Golladay has eight receptions (24 targets) for 90 yards, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

