Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay has reeled in 34 balls, with a team-high 499 receiving yards. He has been targeted 70 times, and is averaging 33.3 yards per game.
- Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
- Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Golladay's 58 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears are 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Bears, Golladay has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Golladay was targeted eight times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Golladay has eight receptions (24 targets) for 90 yards, averaging 30.0 yards per game.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
