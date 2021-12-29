Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Golladay and the New York Giants (4-11) play the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay has reeled in 34 balls, with a team-high 499 receiving yards. He has been targeted 70 times, and is averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.

Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Golladay's 58 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears are 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Bears, Golladay has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Golladay will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Golladay was targeted eight times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Golladay has eight receptions (24 targets) for 90 yards, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

