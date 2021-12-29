The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats meet the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in six of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 44.

The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (326.9).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This season the Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 337.1 yards.

This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).

Season Stats