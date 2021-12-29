Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in six of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 44.
- The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (326.9).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Iowa's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This season the Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 337.1 yards.
- This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29