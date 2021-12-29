Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has been targeted 101 times and has 64 catches, leading the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 102 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three games, Pitts has caught 15 passes for 240 yards. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 80.0 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
