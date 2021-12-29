Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has been targeted 101 times and has 64 catches, leading the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 102 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Pitts has caught 15 passes for 240 yards. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 80.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive