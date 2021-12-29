Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has been targeted 101 times and has 64 catches, leading the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 102 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three games, Pitts has caught 15 passes for 240 yards. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 80.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

