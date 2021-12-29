Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Murray has put up 3,284 passing yards (218.9 yards per game) while going 279-for-404 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 74 times for 344 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Murray threw for 188 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 77.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Murray completed 62.8% of his passes for 245 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Murray tacked on 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per carry.
- Murray has thrown for 885 yards (295.0 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
Powered By Data Skrive