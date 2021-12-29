Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Murray has put up 3,284 passing yards (218.9 yards per game) while going 279-for-404 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 74 times for 344 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Murray threw for 188 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 77.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Murray completed 62.8% of his passes for 245 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Murray tacked on 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per carry.
  • Murray has thrown for 885 yards (295.0 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

Powered By Data Skrive