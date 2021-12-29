Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Murray has put up 3,284 passing yards (218.9 yards per game) while going 279-for-404 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also rushed 74 times for 344 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Murray threw for 188 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 77.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Murray completed 62.8% of his passes for 245 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Murray tacked on 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per carry.

Murray has thrown for 885 yards (295.0 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 -

Powered By Data Skrive