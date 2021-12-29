Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (192.1 per game).

He's tacked on 767 rushing yards on 133 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 51.1 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jackson had 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 54.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Rams.

The Rams are allowing 262.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 100% of his passes (4-of-4), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2%

