December 29, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (192.1 per game).
  • He's tacked on 767 rushing yards on 133 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 51.1 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jackson had 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 54.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Rams.
  • The Rams are allowing 262.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 100% of his passes (4-of-4), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Powered By Data Skrive