Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (192.1 per game).
- He's tacked on 767 rushing yards on 133 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 51.1 yards per game.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jackson had 169 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams, 54.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Rams.
- The Rams are allowing 262.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 100% of his passes (4-of-4), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
