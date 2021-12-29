Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Before Laquon Treadwell hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has put together a 323-yard campaign so far (21.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 24 balls on 40 targets.
  • Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
  • Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Treadwell collected 13 receiving yards in only career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Treadwell put together a 54-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three games, Treadwell has racked up 59.7 yards per game, hauling in 14 passes on 20 targets.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

