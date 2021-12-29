Publish date:
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has put together a 323-yard campaign so far (21.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 24 balls on 40 targets.
- Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
- Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Treadwell collected 13 receiving yards in only career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.
- The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Treadwell put together a 54-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three games, Treadwell has racked up 59.7 yards per game, hauling in 14 passes on 20 targets.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
40
7.3%
24
323
0
3
7.0%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
