Before Laquon Treadwell hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has put together a 323-yard campaign so far (21.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 24 balls on 40 targets.

Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.

Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Treadwell's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Treadwell collected 13 receiving yards in only career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.

The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together a 54-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Treadwell has racked up 59.7 yards per game, hauling in 14 passes on 20 targets.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

Powered By Data Skrive