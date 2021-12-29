Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Latavius Murray, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has run for 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).
  • He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games against the Rams Murray has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, allowing 96.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Murray rushed five times for 12 yards.
  • Murray also put up 12 yards on one reception.
  • In his last three games, Murray has piled up 13 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

