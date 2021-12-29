Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Latavius Murray, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has run for 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).

He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games against the Rams Murray has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, allowing 96.9 yards per game.

The Rams have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Murray rushed five times for 12 yards.

Murray also put up 12 yards on one reception.

In his last three games, Murray has piled up 13 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

