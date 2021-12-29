Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West rivals will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This season, the Chargers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers score 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per outing (320.9).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Broncos.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Broncos have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Denver's games this season have gone over the point total in 20% of its opportunities (three times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Broncos score 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers give up (27.4).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.
  • The Broncos collect 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers give up (363.8).
  • When Denver picks up more than 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In eight home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.4 points, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • Away from home, Denver is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In seven road games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.