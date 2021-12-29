AFC West rivals will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This season, the Chargers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Chargers score 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Chargers rack up 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per outing (320.9).

When Los Angeles totals more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-8-0 this season.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Denver's games this season have gone over the point total in 20% of its opportunities (three times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Broncos score 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers give up (27.4).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.

The Broncos collect 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers give up (363.8).

When Denver picks up more than 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

In eight home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.4 points, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Away from home, Denver is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In seven road games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

