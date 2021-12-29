Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will try to end their four-game losing run in a Week 17 clash with the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 51.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams put up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens allow (23.7).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per contest.
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams surrender (21.7).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).
  • When Baltimore picks up over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven games at home this year.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 6-2 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in eight away games, Los Angeles has hit the over five times.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.3 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.