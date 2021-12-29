The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will try to end their four-game losing run in a Week 17 clash with the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 51.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams put up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens allow (23.7).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rams collect 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per contest.

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Baltimore has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams surrender (21.7).

When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens collect 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).

When Baltimore picks up over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven games at home this year.

This season, Ravens home games average 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 6-2 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in eight away games, Los Angeles has hit the over five times.

Rams away games this season average 49.3 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

