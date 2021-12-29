Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mac Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (310-of-461), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (220.9 per game).
  • He's also rushed 39 times for 113 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time.
  • Jones accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 461 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Jones completed 43.8% of his passes for 145 yards with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 33 yards on six carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Jones has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 52.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 42 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

