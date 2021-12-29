Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mac Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (310-of-461), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (220.9 per game).

He's also rushed 39 times for 113 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per game.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time.

Jones accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 461 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Jones completed 43.8% of his passes for 145 yards with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 33 yards on six carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Jones has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 52.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 42 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8%

