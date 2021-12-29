Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (310-of-461), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (220.9 per game).
- He's also rushed 39 times for 113 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time.
- Jones accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 461 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Jones completed 43.8% of his passes for 145 yards with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 33 yards on six carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Jones has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 52.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 42 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 12 carries.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
