Mark Andrews has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has grabbed 93 passes and leads his team with 1,187 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 132 times, and averages 79.1 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one matchup against the Rams, Andrews' 45 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.

This week Andrews will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times, picking up 125 yards on eight receptions (averaging 15.6 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Andrews hauled in 376 yards (on 29 catches) with four touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 125.3 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

