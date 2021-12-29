Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has grabbed 93 passes and leads his team with 1,187 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 132 times, and averages 79.1 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one matchup against the Rams, Andrews' 45 receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times, picking up 125 yards on eight receptions (averaging 15.6 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Andrews hauled in 376 yards (on 29 catches) with four touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 125.3 yards per game.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
