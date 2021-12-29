Publish date:
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ingram has 554 yards on 160 carries (34.6 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 27 catches for 162 yards (10.1 per game).
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ingram averaged 44.2 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Panthers, 12.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram, in eight matchups against the Panthers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers allow 118.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Panthers are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Ingram carried the ball four times for 17 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Ingram has 27 rushing yards (9.0 per game) on 13 carries.
Ingram's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Alvin Kamara
197
45.2%
720
4
30
46.9%
3.7
Taysom Hill
53
12.2%
311
5
13
20.3%
5.9
Jameis Winston
32
7.3%
166
1
4
6.2%
5.2
