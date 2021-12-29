Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mark Ingram II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 17 when Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has 554 yards on 160 carries (34.6 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 27 catches for 162 yards (10.1 per game).
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ingram averaged 44.2 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Panthers, 12.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram, in eight matchups against the Panthers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers allow 118.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Panthers are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Ingram carried the ball four times for 17 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Ingram has 27 rushing yards (9.0 per game) on 13 carries.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

