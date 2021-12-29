Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Before placing any bets on Marquez Callaway's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes square off in Week 17 when Callaway's New Orleans Saints (7-8) play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) lead the Saints. He has 40 receptions on 73 targets with six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers are 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Panthers, Callaway has not had a TD catch.
  • The Panthers are conceding 200.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 46 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Callaway has 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 192 yards, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.5%

27

301

2

5

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive