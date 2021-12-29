Before placing any bets on Marquez Callaway's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes square off in Week 17 when Callaway's New Orleans Saints (7-8) play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) lead the Saints. He has 40 receptions on 73 targets with six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers are 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Panthers, Callaway has not had a TD catch.

The Panthers are conceding 200.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 46 yards.

Over his last three games, Callaway has 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 192 yards, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.5% 27 301 2 5 9.1%

