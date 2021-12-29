Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 85 catches (on 130 targets) for 953 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brown had 42 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (one per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 44 yards.

Brown has recorded 128 receiving yards (42.7 per game), hauling in 20 passes on 31 targets during his last three games.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

