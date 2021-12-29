Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brown has 85 catches (on 130 targets) for 953 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
- Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brown had 42 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Rams.
- The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (one per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 44 yards.
- Brown has recorded 128 receiving yards (42.7 per game), hauling in 20 passes on 31 targets during his last three games.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
