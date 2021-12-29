Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Brown has 85 catches (on 130 targets) for 953 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Brown had 42 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Rams.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (one per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 44 yards.
  • Brown has recorded 128 receiving yards (42.7 per game), hauling in 20 passes on 31 targets during his last three games.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

