In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marvin Jones Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take on the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) are tops amongst the Jaguars. He's been targeted 106 times, and has 64 catches and three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 106 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

Jones (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Jones' 69 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.

In his last three games, Jones has caught 16 passes for 158 yards. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 52.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

