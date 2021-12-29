Publish date:
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones' 698 receiving yards (46.5 per game) are tops amongst the Jaguars. He's been targeted 106 times, and has 64 catches and three touchdowns.
- Jones has been the target of 106 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
- Jones (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his one matchup against the Patriots, Jones' 69 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Jones caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.
- In his last three games, Jones has caught 16 passes for 158 yards. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 52.7 yards per game.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Laquon Treadwell
40
7.3%
24
323
0
3
7.0%
