Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland's games this season have gone over 54.5 points seven of 12 times.
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.8 points fewer than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies surrender per matchup (22.9).
- When Maryland scores more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 437.8 yards per game, 53.5 more yards than the 384.3 the Hokies give up per matchup.
- When Maryland totals over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Hokies are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies average 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow per outing (413.7).
- When Virginia Tech amasses over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14