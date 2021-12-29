The Pinstripe Bowl will see the Maryland Terrapins play the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 54.5 points seven of 12 times.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points fewer than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies surrender per matchup (22.9).

When Maryland scores more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 437.8 yards per game, 53.5 more yards than the 384.3 the Hokies give up per matchup.

When Maryland totals over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Hokies are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies average 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow per outing (413.7).

When Virginia Tech amasses over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats