In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ryan has collected 3,555 passing yards (237.0 per game) while connecting on 342 of 504 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.

Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Ryan threw for 242 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 26.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bills.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 184.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass.

Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9%

