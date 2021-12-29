Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Ryan has collected 3,555 passing yards (237.0 per game) while connecting on 342 of 504 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
- Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Ryan threw for 242 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 26.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bills.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 184.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
