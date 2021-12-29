Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Ryan has collected 3,555 passing yards (237.0 per game) while connecting on 342 of 504 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
  • Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Ryan threw for 242 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 26.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bills.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 184.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

