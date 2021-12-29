Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 4,339 yards (289.3 per game) while completing 357 of 534 passes (66.9%), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 31 times for 44 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford accounts for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 102 of his 534 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Stafford's 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens are 10.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are conceding 295.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Stafford went 21-for-37 (56.8%) for 197 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has collected 728 passing yards (242.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-96 (67.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

