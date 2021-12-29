In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 4,339 yards (289.3 per game) while completing 357 of 534 passes (66.9%), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 31 times for 44 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford accounts for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 102 of his 534 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Stafford's 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens are 10.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are conceding 295.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Stafford went 21-for-37 (56.8%) for 197 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Over his last three games, Stafford has collected 728 passing yards (242.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-96 (67.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5%

Powered By Data Skrive