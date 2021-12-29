Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Melvin Gordon III and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-8) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has 765 yards on 181 carries (51.0 ypg), with seven rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 24 passes for 178 yards (11.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 400 times this season, and he's taken 181 of those attempts (45.2%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Chargers, 6.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Chargers Gordon has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers give up 140.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers have given up 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Gordon rushed for -4 yards on seven carries.

Over his last three games, Gordon has racked up 46 carries for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

