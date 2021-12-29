The Miami Hurricanes will play the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Hurricanes put up 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars give up per matchup (378.9).

When Miami churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (27).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year the Cougars score per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes allow (28.4).

Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Cougars collect only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (389.6).

Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 389.6 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

Season Stats