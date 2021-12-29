Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Carter, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carter and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter's team-high 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 135 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 35 passes for 316 yards (21.1 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 337 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (40.1%).
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers give up 87.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Carter picked up 118 yards on 16 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Carter has 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

135

40.1%

566

4

24

38.7%

4.2

Tevin Coleman

79

23.4%

350

0

13

21.0%

4.4

Ty Johnson

55

16.3%

204

1

9

14.5%

3.7

Zach Wilson

25

7.4%

161

4

6

9.7%

6.4

