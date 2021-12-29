Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Carter, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carter and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's team-high 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 135 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 35 passes for 316 yards (21.1 per game).

His team has run the ball 337 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (40.1%).

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers give up 87.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

This season the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Carter picked up 118 yards on 16 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Carter has 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 135 40.1% 566 4 24 38.7% 4.2 Tevin Coleman 79 23.4% 350 0 13 21.0% 4.4 Ty Johnson 55 16.3% 204 1 9 14.5% 3.7 Zach Wilson 25 7.4% 161 4 6 9.7% 6.4

