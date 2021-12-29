Publish date:
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter's team-high 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 135 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 35 passes for 316 yards (21.1 per game).
- His team has run the ball 337 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (40.1%).
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The Buccaneers give up 87.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Carter picked up 118 yards on 16 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Carter has 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
135
40.1%
566
4
24
38.7%
4.2
Tevin Coleman
79
23.4%
350
0
13
21.0%
4.4
Ty Johnson
55
16.3%
204
1
9
14.5%
3.7
Zach Wilson
25
7.4%
161
4
6
9.7%
6.4
