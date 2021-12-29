Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's team-high 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) have come on 76 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 24.9% (116 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Pittman put up 42 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.0 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have given up 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Pittman was targeted 12 times and recorded eight catches for 82 yards.

Pittman has totaled 166 receiving yards (55.3 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 25 targets during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

