December 29, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's team-high 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) have come on 76 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 24.9% (116 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Pittman put up 42 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders have given up 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Pittman was targeted 12 times and recorded eight catches for 82 yards.
  • Pittman has totaled 166 receiving yards (55.3 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 25 targets during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

