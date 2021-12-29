Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- In 69.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 56.
- The two teams combine to average 74.9 points per game, 18.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- This year, the Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers give up (23.1).
- When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans average 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per outing.
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out more than 349.2 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 10-3-0 this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- The Panthers score 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans give up (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.
- In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21