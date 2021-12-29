The Michigan State Spartans will battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.

In 69.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 56.

The two teams combine to average 74.9 points per game, 18.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

This year, the Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers give up (23.1).

When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans average 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per outing.

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out more than 349.2 yards.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 10-3-0 this season.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Panthers score 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans give up (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.

In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).

Season Stats