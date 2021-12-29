Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Davis, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has piled up 431 yards (28.7 per game) on 124 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one career matchups, Davis recorded 13 rushing yards versus the Bills, 15.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills allow 114.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bills have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Davis rushed seven times for 28 yards (four yards per attempt).

Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

