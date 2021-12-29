Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Davis, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has piled up 431 yards (28.7 per game) on 124 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his one career matchups, Davis recorded 13 rushing yards versus the Bills, 15.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills allow 114.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bills have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Davis rushed seven times for 28 yards (four yards per attempt).
  • Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

