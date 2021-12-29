Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has piled up 431 yards (28.7 per game) on 124 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 40 passes for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his one career matchups, Davis recorded 13 rushing yards versus the Bills, 15.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills allow 114.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bills have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Davis rushed seven times for 28 yards (four yards per attempt).
- Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
- He's also caught six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
