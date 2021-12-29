Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's 67 receptions (on 102 targets) have netted him 707 yards (47.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Gesicki's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Titans are 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.
- Gesicki has put up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 23 targets.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
