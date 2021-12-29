Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Gesicki and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's 67 receptions (on 102 targets) have netted him 707 yards (47.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Gesicki's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Titans are 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.

Gesicki has put up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 23 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive