December 29, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Gesicki and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki's 67 receptions (on 102 targets) have netted him 707 yards (47.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Gesicki's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Titans are 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Gesicki has put up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 23 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

