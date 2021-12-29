Miles Sanders has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 754 yards (50.3 per game).

He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).

He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

Over his five career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the NFL, allowing 104.2 yards per game.

This season the Football Team have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Sanders rushed for 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry).

Sanders has totaled 296 rushing yards on 49 carries (98.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1 Boston Scott 73 15.1% 326 5 15 16.0% 4.5

