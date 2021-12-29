Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Miles Sanders has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 754 yards (50.3 per game).
  • He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
  • He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the NFL, allowing 104.2 yards per game.
  • This season the Football Team have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Sanders rushed for 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry).
  • Sanders has totaled 296 rushing yards on 49 carries (98.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

Boston Scott

73

15.1%

326

5

15

16.0%

4.5

