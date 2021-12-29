The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will see the Minnesota Golden Gophers meet the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 75% of West Virginia's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 8.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.9 points above the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 48.0, 3.5 points above Tuesday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers give up (24.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (349.7).

In games that Minnesota picks up over 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 12 takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Mountaineers put up 26.8 points per game, 8.5 more than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers collect 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (284.8).

When West Virginia totals over 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats