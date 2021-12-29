Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) hit the field in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin's team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) have come on 167 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 383 times this season, and he's taken 167 of those attempts (43.6%).
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans give up 86.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Saints, Gaskin carried the ball three times for 10 yards.
  • Gaskin has 108 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 28 carries over his last three games.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

167

43.6%

590

3

31

48.4%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

75

-

208

1

6

-

2.8

Duke Johnson Jr.

39

10.2%

164

2

6

9.4%

4.2

Salvon Ahmed

54

14.1%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

