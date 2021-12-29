Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) hit the field in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin's team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) have come on 167 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 383 times this season, and he's taken 167 of those attempts (43.6%).

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans give up 86.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Saints, Gaskin carried the ball three times for 10 yards.

Gaskin has 108 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 28 carries over his last three games.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 167 43.6% 590 3 31 48.4% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 75 - 208 1 6 - 2.8 Duke Johnson Jr. 39 10.2% 164 2 6 9.4% 4.2 Salvon Ahmed 54 14.1% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

