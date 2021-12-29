Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to end their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • In 53.3% of Jacksonville's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 1.7 points lower than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.6, 2.6 points more than Sunday's total of 42.
  • The 42-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • New England has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Patriots put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
  • New England is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.
  • The Patriots average 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars give up per matchup.
  • In games that New England picks up over 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times, 13 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville has eclipsed the over/under in 26.7% of its opportunities this season (four times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars rack up 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots surrender.
  • Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.
  • The Jaguars rack up 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.
  • In games that Jacksonville picks up more than 315.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
  • The Jaguars have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New England is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • This year, New England has hit the over in five of eight home games.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • Jacksonville is 0-7 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.4 more than this outing's over/under (42).

