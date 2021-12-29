The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to end their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

In 53.3% of Jacksonville's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.

The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.7 points lower than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.6, 2.6 points more than Sunday's total of 42.

The 42-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Patriots put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).

New England is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Patriots average 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars give up per matchup.

In games that New England picks up over 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times, 13 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

Jacksonville has eclipsed the over/under in 26.7% of its opportunities this season (four times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars rack up 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots surrender.

Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Jaguars rack up 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.

In games that Jacksonville picks up more than 315.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Jaguars have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New England is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

This year, New England has hit the over in five of eight home games.

Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Jacksonville is 0-7 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

Jacksonville has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.4 more than this outing's over/under (42).

