Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will carry a five-game losing run into a Week 17 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Carolina's games have gone over 38 points in nine of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 1.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 5.3 points lower than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 38.
  • The 38-point over/under for this game is 6.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
  • In New Orleans' 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Saints average 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 per outing the Panthers give up.
  • When New Orleans scores more than 23.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9) than the Panthers allow per contest (300.8).
  • In games that New Orleans picks up over 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Panthers.
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 5-10-0 this season.
  • This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Panthers score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Saints give up.
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Panthers collect 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).
  • In games that Carolina piles up over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Saints have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in seven games at home, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (38).
  • Carolina is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven road games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (38).

Powered by Data Skrive.