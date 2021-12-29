The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will carry a five-game losing run into a Week 17 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-8).

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 38 points in nine of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 1.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.3 points lower than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 38.

The 38-point over/under for this game is 6.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).

The Saints average 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 per outing the Panthers give up.

When New Orleans scores more than 23.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9) than the Panthers allow per contest (300.8).

In games that New Orleans picks up over 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-10-0 this season.

This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Panthers score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Saints give up.

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.

The Panthers collect 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).

In games that Carolina piles up over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Saints have forced (20).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

This season, in seven games at home, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (38).

Carolina is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven road games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (38).

