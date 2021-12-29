There will be player prop bets available for Nico Collins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Collins' Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds

Nico Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins' stat line this year shows 28 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown. He averages 22.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 48 times.

So far this season, 10.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Collins' way.

Collins (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Collins was targeted four times, totaling 33 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Collins has 10 catches on 18 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Collins' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

