Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds
Nico Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins' stat line this year shows 28 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown. He averages 22.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 48 times.
- So far this season, 10.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Collins' way.
- Collins (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Collins was targeted four times, totaling 33 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Collins has 10 catches on 18 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 38.7 yards per game.
Collins' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
