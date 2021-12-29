Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Nico Collins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Collins' Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins' stat line this year shows 28 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown. He averages 22.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 48 times.
  • So far this season, 10.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Collins' way.
  • Collins (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Collins was targeted four times, totaling 33 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Collins has 10 catches on 18 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Collins' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

David Johnson

38

7.9%

29

217

1

7

14.9%

