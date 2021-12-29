The Duke's Mayo Bowl will see the North Carolina Tar Heels meet the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in eight of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of South Carolina's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 57.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.7, 9.7 points more than Thursday's total of 57.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Tar Heels have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels score 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (24.3).

When North Carolina scores more than 24.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (357.1).

In games that North Carolina totals over 357.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Tar Heels have 14 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 24 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Gamecocks rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels allow (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (407.8).

When South Carolina amasses more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats