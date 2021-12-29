The Fiesta Bowl will see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Notre Dame has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish score 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish rack up 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (273.6).

In games that Notre Dame piles up more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys collect 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (339.1).

In games that Oklahoma State piles up more than 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats