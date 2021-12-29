Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player props available for Nyheim Hines ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hines' matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his lone career matchup against the Raiders, Hines put up 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.
  • Hines will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Raiders have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Hines carried the ball three times for 11 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Hines has piled up six carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).
  • He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive