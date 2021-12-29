There will be player props available for Nyheim Hines ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his lone career matchup against the Raiders, Hines put up 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.

Hines will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Raiders have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Hines carried the ball three times for 11 yards.

Over his last three games, Hines has piled up six carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive