Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his lone career matchup against the Raiders, Hines put up 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.
- Hines will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Raiders have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Hines carried the ball three times for 11 yards.
- Over his last three games, Hines has piled up six carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).
- He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
