Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 17 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64 over/under in this game is 11.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Buckeyes put up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes allow per matchup (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per outing (316.9).
- In games that Ohio State piles up more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Utes score 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes allow (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (366.7).
- In games that Utah churns out more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year the Utes have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14