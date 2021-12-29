The Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in four of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 17 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 64 over/under in this game is 11.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Buckeyes put up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes allow per matchup (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes collect 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per outing (316.9).

In games that Ohio State piles up more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Utes score 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes allow (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (366.7).

In games that Utah churns out more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year the Utes have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (19).

Season Stats