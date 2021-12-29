Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- Wednesday's over/under is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.
- The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners put up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks give up per outing (25.5).
- When Oklahoma records more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners rack up 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per contest (370.5).
- When Oklahoma churns out more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
- This season the Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).
- When Oregon scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow (380.2).
- Oregon is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team picks up over 380.2 yards.
- This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22