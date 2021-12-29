The Oklahoma Sooners will meet the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Sooners put up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks give up per outing (25.5).

When Oklahoma records more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners rack up 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per contest (370.5).

When Oklahoma churns out more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This season the Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).

When Oregon scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow (380.2).

Oregon is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team picks up over 380.2 yards.

This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

Season Stats