Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Penn State Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
- In 41.7% of Penn State's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 7.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 8-4-1 this season.
- The Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 3-3-1 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- This year, the Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per matchup (344.0).
- When Arkansas amasses over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (19).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Penn State has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Nittany Lions put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up (371.3).
- Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 371.3 yards.
- This season the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Penn State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
381.7
371.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.0
9
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
19