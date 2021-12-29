The Arkansas Razorbacks will play the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

In 41.7% of Penn State's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 7.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 8-4-1 this season.

The Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 3-3-1 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per matchup (344.0).

When Arkansas amasses over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (19).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Nittany Lions have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Nittany Lions put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up (371.3).

Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 371.3 yards.

This season the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).

Season Stats