The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will try to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 17 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.3 points per game, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the Eagles have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Philadelphia has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.1).

When Philadelphia scores more than 27.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Football Team give up per matchup (373.4).

In games that Philadelphia amasses over 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 16 takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-10-0 this season.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Football Team put up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (320.2).

In games that Washington piles up more than 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

This year, in seven home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

Football Team home games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

This year on the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in eight away games, Philadelphia has gone over the total four times.

Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

