December 29, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will try to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 17 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 48.3 points per game, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-6-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Eagles have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Eagles rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.1).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 27.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Eagles collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Football Team give up per matchup (373.4).
  • In games that Philadelphia amasses over 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 16 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-10-0 this season.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
  • Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team put up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.
  • Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.
  • The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (320.2).
  • In games that Washington piles up more than 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, in seven home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • Football Team home games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • This year on the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in eight away games, Philadelphia has gone over the total four times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

