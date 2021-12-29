Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Rashaad Penny's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) meet the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.
  • He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his lone career matchups, Penny recorded zero rushing yards versus the Lions, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Lions are 27th in the NFL, conceding 127.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Lions have allowed 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Penny has 311 rushing yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

71

20.8%

389

3

9

20.0%

5.5

Alex Collins

108

31.6%

411

2

13

28.9%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

15.8%

232

3

7

15.6%

4.3

Russell Wilson

33

9.6%

154

1

2

4.4%

4.7

