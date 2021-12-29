Before placing any wagers on Rashaad Penny's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) meet the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.

He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his lone career matchups, Penny recorded zero rushing yards versus the Lions, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.

In terms of defending against the run, the Lions are 27th in the NFL, conceding 127.3 yards per game.

This year the Lions have allowed 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Penny has 311 rushing yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 71 20.8% 389 3 9 20.0% 5.5 Alex Collins 108 31.6% 411 2 13 28.9% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 15.8% 232 3 7 15.6% 4.3 Russell Wilson 33 9.6% 154 1 2 4.4% 4.7

