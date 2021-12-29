Publish date:
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.
- He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.
- The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his lone career matchups, Penny recorded zero rushing yards versus the Lions, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Lions are 27th in the NFL, conceding 127.3 yards per game.
- This year the Lions have allowed 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Penny has 311 rushing yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
Penny's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rashaad Penny
71
20.8%
389
3
9
20.0%
5.5
Alex Collins
108
31.6%
411
2
13
28.9%
3.8
Chris Carson
54
15.8%
232
3
7
15.6%
4.3
Russell Wilson
33
9.6%
154
1
2
4.4%
4.7
