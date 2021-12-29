Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player props available for Rex Burkhead before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has run for a team-leading 356 yards on 94 attempts (23.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 112 yards.
  • He has handled 94, or 25.3%, of his team's 372 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his only career matchups, Burkhead had 12 rushing yards versus the 49ers, 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.3 yards per game.
  • This year the 49ers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Burkhead rushed 22 times for 149 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Burkhead has 230 rushing yards on 49 carries (76.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

94

25.3%

356

3

11

24.4%

3.8

David Johnson

62

16.7%

200

0

7

15.6%

3.2

Tyrod Taylor

19

5.1%

151

3

4

8.9%

7.9

Royce Freeman

50

-

144

0

5

-

2.9

