Publish date:
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has run for a team-leading 356 yards on 94 attempts (23.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 112 yards.
- He has handled 94, or 25.3%, of his team's 372 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his only career matchups, Burkhead had 12 rushing yards versus the 49ers, 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.3 yards per game.
- This year the 49ers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Burkhead rushed 22 times for 149 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Burkhead has 230 rushing yards on 49 carries (76.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
94
25.3%
356
3
11
24.4%
3.8
David Johnson
62
16.7%
200
0
7
15.6%
3.2
Tyrod Taylor
19
5.1%
151
3
4
8.9%
7.9
Royce Freeman
50
-
144
0
5
-
2.9
