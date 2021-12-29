There will be player props available for Rex Burkhead before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has run for a team-leading 356 yards on 94 attempts (23.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 112 yards.

He has handled 94, or 25.3%, of his team's 372 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his only career matchups, Burkhead had 12 rushing yards versus the 49ers, 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the 49ers.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.3 yards per game.

This year the 49ers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Burkhead rushed 22 times for 149 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Burkhead has 230 rushing yards on 49 carries (76.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 94 25.3% 356 3 11 24.4% 3.8 David Johnson 62 16.7% 200 0 7 15.6% 3.2 Tyrod Taylor 19 5.1% 151 3 4 8.9% 7.9 Royce Freeman 50 - 144 0 5 - 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive