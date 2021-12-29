Ricky Seals-Jones has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has put up a 263-yard campaign so far (17.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 balls on 47 targets.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 47 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 9.5% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Seals-Jones is averaging 14.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 8.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).

Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and recorded one catch for -4 yards.

Seals-Jones has also added 33 yards on six grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 12 times and averaged 11.0 receiving yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 47 9.5% 29 263 2 12 24.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive