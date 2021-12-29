Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ricky Seals-Jones has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has put up a 263-yard campaign so far (17.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 balls on 47 targets.
  • Seals-Jones has been the target of 47 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 9.5% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Seals-Jones is averaging 14.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 8.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
  • Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and recorded one catch for -4 yards.
  • Seals-Jones has also added 33 yards on six grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 12 times and averaged 11.0 receiving yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

47

9.5%

29

263

2

12

24.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

