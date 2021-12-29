Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has put up a 263-yard campaign so far (17.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 balls on 47 targets.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 47 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 9.5% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Seals-Jones is averaging 14.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 8.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
- Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and recorded one catch for -4 yards.
- Seals-Jones has also added 33 yards on six grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 12 times and averaged 11.0 receiving yards per game.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
47
9.5%
29
263
2
12
24.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
