Rob Gronkowski will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's stat line this year features 41 grabs for 550 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 36.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 69 times.

Gronkowski has been the target of 10.7% (69 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

In his five matchups against the Jets, Gronkowski's 32.6 receiving yards average is 22.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

In five matchups with the Jets, Gronkowski has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Gronkowski put together a 23-yard performance against the Panthers last week on one catch (23 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.

Gronkowski has eight catches on 22 targets for 114 yards over his last three outings, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

