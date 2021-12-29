Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Rob Gronkowski will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski's stat line this year features 41 grabs for 550 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 36.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 69 times.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 10.7% (69 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his five matchups against the Jets, Gronkowski's 32.6 receiving yards average is 22.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • In five matchups with the Jets, Gronkowski has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Gronkowski put together a 23-yard performance against the Panthers last week on one catch (23 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
  • Gronkowski has eight catches on 22 targets for 114 yards over his last three outings, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

