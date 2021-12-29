Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's stat line this year features 41 grabs for 550 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 36.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 69 times.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 10.7% (69 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five matchups against the Jets, Gronkowski's 32.6 receiving yards average is 22.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- In five matchups with the Jets, Gronkowski has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Gronkowski put together a 23-yard performance against the Panthers last week on one catch (23 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
- Gronkowski has eight catches on 22 targets for 114 yards over his last three outings, averaging 38.0 yards per game.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
