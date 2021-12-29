Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ronald Jones II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) face off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 402 rushing yards on 91 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught nine passes for 63 yards (4.2 per game).

He has received 91 of his team's 344 carries this season (26.5%).

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets allow 141.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

The Jets have allowed 27 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Panthers, Jones carried the ball 20 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.

During his last three games, Jones has collected 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 91 26.5% 402 4 13 19.7% 4.4 Leonard Fournette 180 52.3% 812 8 40 60.6% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18 5.2% 120 1 1 1.5% 6.7 Le'Veon Bell 33 - 82 2 5 - 2.5

