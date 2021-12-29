Publish date:
Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds
Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 402 rushing yards on 91 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught nine passes for 63 yards (4.2 per game).
- He has received 91 of his team's 344 carries this season (26.5%).
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- The Jets allow 141.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jets have allowed 27 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Panthers, Jones carried the ball 20 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.
- During his last three games, Jones has collected 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ronald Jones II
91
26.5%
402
4
13
19.7%
4.4
Leonard Fournette
180
52.3%
812
8
40
60.6%
4.5
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
18
5.2%
120
1
1
1.5%
6.7
Le'Veon Bell
33
-
82
2
5
-
2.5
