In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Russell Gage for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has hauled in 594 yards (on 54 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 76 times, and is averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage caught four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.

Gage has 194 receiving yards on 16 catches (23 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

