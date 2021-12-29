Publish date:
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has hauled in 594 yards (on 54 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 76 times, and is averaging 39.6 yards per game.
- Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage caught four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.
- Gage has 194 receiving yards on 16 catches (23 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 64.7 yards per game.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
