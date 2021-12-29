Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Russell Gage for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has hauled in 594 yards (on 54 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 76 times, and is averaging 39.6 yards per game.
  • Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage caught four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Gage has 194 receiving yards on 16 catches (23 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive