Russell Wilson will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads Seattle with 2,639 passing yards (175.9 per game) and has a 64.9% completion percentage this year (224-of-345) while throwing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time.

Wilson accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 345 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions, 8.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson had multiple TD passes in both of those games against the Lions.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Wilson will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Wilson tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

In his last three outings, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 50 of 86 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive