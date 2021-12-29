Publish date:
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson leads Seattle with 2,639 passing yards (175.9 per game) and has a 64.9% completion percentage this year (224-of-345) while throwing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
- The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time.
- Wilson accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 345 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions, 8.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson had multiple TD passes in both of those games against the Lions.
- Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Wilson will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Wilson tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
- In his last three outings, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 50 of 86 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and one interception.
Wilson's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
