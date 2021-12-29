Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Russell Wilson will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads Seattle with 2,639 passing yards (175.9 per game) and has a 64.9% completion percentage this year (224-of-345) while throwing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time.
  • Wilson accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 345 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions, 8.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson had multiple TD passes in both of those games against the Lions.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • This week Wilson will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Wilson tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
  • In his last three outings, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 50 of 86 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

