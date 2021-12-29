Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Ryan Tannehill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 3,327 yards (221.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 70 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 209-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 75.9% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 553 passing yards over his last three games (184.3 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (65-of-92), throwing one touchdown pass with one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

