There will be player prop betting options available for Ryan Tannehill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,327 yards (221.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.

The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 70 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Miami

The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 209-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 75.9% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

He also tacked on 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Tannehill has thrown for 553 passing yards over his last three games (184.3 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (65-of-92), throwing one touchdown pass with one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0%

