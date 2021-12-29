Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Sam Darnold for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has passed for 2,176 yards while completing 58.3% of his throws (197-of-338), with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions (145.1 yards per game).

He's also figured in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.

Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In one matchup against the Saints, Darnold recorded 305 passing yards, 157.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.

The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Darnold completed 46.9% of his pass attempts for 190 yards.

He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 ypg), completing 46.9% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

