December 29, 2021
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) playing the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 5.0 points under the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In San Francisco's 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year, the 49ers rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans allow (26.7).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans give up per contest (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).
  • Houston is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Texans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Texans average 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers allow (22.3).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
  • The Texans collect 276.8 yards per game, 42.1 fewer yards than the 318.9 the 49ers give up.
  • In games that Houston totals more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.
  • San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven games at home this year.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.2 total points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, in away games.
  • Houston has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.
  • Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

