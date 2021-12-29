An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) playing the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.0 points under the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year, the 49ers rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans allow (26.7).

When San Francisco puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The 49ers collect just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans give up per contest (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 380.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Texans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Texans average 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers allow (22.3).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Texans collect 276.8 yards per game, 42.1 fewer yards than the 318.9 the 49ers give up.

In games that Houston totals more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

San Francisco is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.

San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven games at home this year.

49ers home games this season average 48.2 total points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, in away games.

Houston has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.

Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

