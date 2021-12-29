In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has totaled 461 rushing yards on 130 carries (30.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

And he has tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (36.7%).

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Barkley's 70.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Bears are 17.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley, in three matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.

Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bears have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 32 yards on 15 carries.

Barkley has rushed for 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.

He also has eight receptions for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one TD.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

