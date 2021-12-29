Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has totaled 461 rushing yards on 130 carries (30.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- And he has tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Barkley's 70.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Bears are 17.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley, in three matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.
- Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bears have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 32 yards on 15 carries.
- Barkley has rushed for 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.
- He also has eight receptions for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one TD.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
