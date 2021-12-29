Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has totaled 461 rushing yards on 130 carries (30.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
  • And he has tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Barkley's 70.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Bears are 17.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley, in three matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bears have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 32 yards on 15 carries.
  • Barkley has rushed for 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.
  • He also has eight receptions for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one TD.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

