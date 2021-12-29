Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) will face each other in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Detroit's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Seahawks have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Seahawks average 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions give up per contest (25.7).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Seahawks average 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2) than the Lions allow per contest (372.1).
  • Seattle is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 372.1 yards.
  • This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 10-5-0 this season.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 8-2 in their 10 games as an underdog of 7 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.
  • The Lions rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks allow (385.5).
  • In games that Detroit picks up over 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In seven games at home this year, Seattle has hit the over three times.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 46.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit is 0-7-1 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • In eight away games this season, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

