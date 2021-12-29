The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) will face each other in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Detroit's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 37.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, the Seahawks have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks average 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions give up per contest (25.7).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Seahawks average 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2) than the Lions allow per contest (372.1).

Seattle is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 372.1 yards.

This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 10-5-0 this season.

The Lions have an ATS record of 8-2 in their 10 games as an underdog of 7 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Lions rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks allow (385.5).

In games that Detroit picks up over 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Seattle is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

In seven games at home this year, Seattle has hit the over three times.

Seahawks home games this season average 46.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Detroit is 0-7-1 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, in away games.

In eight away games this season, Detroit has hit the over twice.

Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

